Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.63.
RGEN stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.02. The stock had a trading volume of 271,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.26. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $327.32.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Repligen by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
