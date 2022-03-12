Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.63.

RGEN stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.02. The stock had a trading volume of 271,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.26. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Repligen by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

