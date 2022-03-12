Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adicet Bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of ACET opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.