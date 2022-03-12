Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.09) for the year.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of KROS opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $71.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,063,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 52,368 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

