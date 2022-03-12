Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eversource Energy’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

ES stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

