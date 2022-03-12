Reviewing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crexendo and Orange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 4.39 $7.94 million $0.27 14.44 Orange $50.31 billion 0.60 $275.66 million N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and Orange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orange 2 6 1 0 1.89

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 143.59%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Orange.

Dividends

Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crexendo pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 22.71% 15.58% 13.09% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crexendo beats Orange on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.