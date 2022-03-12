Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 11 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Markel comprises 1.7% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 50.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $463,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

MKL stock opened at $1,301.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,246.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,251.49. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

