Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $789,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

