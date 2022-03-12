Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.23% of PetMed Express worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 170,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 124,996 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 38.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 106,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 118.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 82,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

