Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $569,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vale by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after buying an additional 196,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.07. 31,335,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,555,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.