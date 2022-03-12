Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Steven Salaets Sells 10,630 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Salaets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Steven Salaets sold 3,415 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $14,889.40.

RMNI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $462.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rimini Street by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,569,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

