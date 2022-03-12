Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $77.72

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.72, but opened at $73.10. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 126,992 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,622,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.