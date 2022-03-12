Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

