Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 98.8% in February

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RYES opened at $0.60 on Friday. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

