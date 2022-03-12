Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,145 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

