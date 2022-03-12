Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

