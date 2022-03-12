Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $73.34 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.