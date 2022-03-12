Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 275 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 70.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Chubb by 143.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 20.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,934,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $404,247. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $201.91 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

