Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as 36.80 and last traded at 37.15, with a volume of 20224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 41.16.

The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 98.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is 65.67.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

