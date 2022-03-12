Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as 36.80 and last traded at 37.15, with a volume of 20224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 41.16.
The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 98.73.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 65.67.
Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
