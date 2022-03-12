Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Earnings Results

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 37.50 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 65.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,748,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,542,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,946,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 98.73.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

