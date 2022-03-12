Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Earnings Results

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 37.50 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 65.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,786,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,748,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,542,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $8,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 98.73.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

