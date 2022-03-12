Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 37.50 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of 65.67.

Get Rivian alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 98.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.