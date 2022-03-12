Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.
NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 37.50 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of 65.67.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 98.73.
About Rivian (Get Rating)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
