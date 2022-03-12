Robert W. Baird Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $35.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 121.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BASE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Couchbase stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

