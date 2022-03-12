Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 390 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 390.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

