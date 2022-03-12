ROOBEE Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $1.08 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00220720 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

