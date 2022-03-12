Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of RTOXF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

