Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,783 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of PROG worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after buying an additional 226,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG by 4,665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in PROG by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

