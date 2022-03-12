Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €325.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($353.26) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €204.00 ($221.74) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €234.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €261.59.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

