Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Brinker International worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brinker International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

