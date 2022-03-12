Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNMA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $50.55.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.