Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNMA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $50.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

