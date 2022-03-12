Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NewMarket by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NewMarket by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NewMarket by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $318.74 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $405.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.50 and its 200-day moving average is $337.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEU. StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

