Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:JZRO)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:JZRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.95% of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,371,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92. Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

