Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $58.93 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 531,938 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $58,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

