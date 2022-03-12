Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 19,639 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $45,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.56 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.