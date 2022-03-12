Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,943 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.55 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

