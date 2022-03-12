Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,604 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $51,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Oracle by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

