Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 29,150 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 85.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

