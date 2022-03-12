Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,076 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $36,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

EMN opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

