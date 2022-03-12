Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 1,270.6% in February

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 1,270.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ROYL stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
Royale Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royale Energy (ROYL)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.