Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 1,270.6% in February

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 1,270.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ROYL stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

Royale Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.