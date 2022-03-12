Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 631,771 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.74.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.47.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 94,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

