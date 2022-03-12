Ryan Ohara Buys 10,000 Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 4.33. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Offerpad by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

