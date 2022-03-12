Ryan Ohara Buys 10,000 Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 4.33. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Offerpad by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Offerpad Company Profile (Get Rating)
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
