Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:SCCB opened at $25.37 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $26.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Get Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.