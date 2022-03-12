Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the February 13th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

SACH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 209,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,677. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

