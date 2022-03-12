Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $8.74. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 2,438 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

