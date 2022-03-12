Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Down 85.0% in February

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFRRF opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Sandfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
