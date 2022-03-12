Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the February 13th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SDVKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

