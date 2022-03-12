Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.54 ($70.15).

FRA:DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.01. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

