Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.28

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

