Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.28

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
