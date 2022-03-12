Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $74,249,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.03. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.