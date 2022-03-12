Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 315 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $324.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

