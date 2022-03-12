Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $303.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €303.00 ($329.35) and last traded at €324.00 ($352.17), with a volume of 3924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €325.00 ($353.26).
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €386.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €511.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)
