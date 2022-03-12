Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $303.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €303.00 ($329.35) and last traded at €324.00 ($352.17), with a volume of 3924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €325.00 ($353.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €386.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €511.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

